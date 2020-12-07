High school slated to enter hybrid model on Jan. 11

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) is looking to welcome back students to a hybrid learning model on Jan. 11, although that date is subject to change by superintendent Matt D’Andrea

MVRHS was originally scheduled to return to a hybrid model on Nov. 30, but a drastic jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases and subsequent recommendations by the Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools health and safety committee to delay the reopening forced administration to consider another date. Island elementary schools also made the decision to postpone their reopening.

At a school committee meeting Monday, principal Sara Dingledy suggested the date of Jan. 11 as the date when students who opt for in-person learning would return.

The hybrid model will see one cohort of students present in the building on Monday and Tuesday, and another cohort in-school Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be an entirely remote and asynchronous learning day where students can get additional support.

According to the most recent survey circulated by the high school to students and families, 40 percent of students are planning on staying remote for the remainder of the school year based on the current COVID numbers. Assistant principal Jeremy Light noted that there are still about 300 students that are yet to be surveyed.

Committee chair Kimberly Kirk wondered what impact such a significant number of students opting for remote learning would have inside the classroom.

“That is a really large group selecting cohort D. I would imagine that makes the Zoom portion of it that much more challenging,” Kirk said.

Dingledy said that education and access are key components for students and families to make the right choice for their individual situation or preference.

After extensive discussion surrounding the return date, the committee approved a motion to authorize D’Andrea to determine the date of implementation for the reopening plan, with support and advice from Dingledy and health professionals. Committee member Robert Lionette was the only dissenting vote.