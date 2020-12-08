First snow, then crash

1 of 6

Martha’s Vineyard woke up to its first measurable snow of the season. According to the National Weather Service, it’s ocean effect snow.

The snow made the roads slick. In Vineyard Haven, a Lexus crashed into the door of the Cumberland Farms smashing the window and leaving glass littering the store’s entrance.

According to a woman at the scene, a woman spilled her coffee on herself and hit the gas with the SUV in reverse. The vehicle struck a tree before crashing into the building.

There were no injuries.

This is a developing story.