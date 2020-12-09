Eight new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

There were eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday — seven from the hospital and one from TestMV.

In total, the hospital has tested 8,771 patients. Of those, 265 have tested positive, 8,466 negative, and 40 pending results. At the TestMV site, there was one new positive case. TestMV has now tested 25,038, with 23,531 negative, 118 positive, and 1,389 pending results. Aquinnah is also conducting testing — 346 people have been tested with no positives, 343 negative results, and three pending results.

Due to some individuals testing positive at both the hospital and the TestMV site, the total number of positives does not equal the number of positives added from each testing site, resulting in a discrepancy.

The Island is in the midst of its sixth week of a surge in cases following Oct. 26, when public health officials reported a cluster of cases linked to a wedding at the Lambert’s Cove Inn. Since then, the Island has seen 282 cases of COVID-19 — more than all the cases reported on the Island between March and Oct. 25 combined.

Of all the Island’s 371 confirmed cases tested since March, 188 are female and 183 are male. Of those, 94 are in their 30s, 64 are in their 20s, 57 are in their 50s, 58 are in their 40s, 60 are younger than 20, 26 are in their 60s, and 12 are older than 70.

The boards of health are also keeping track of probable cases. There are 27 probable cases reported on the Island. Of those, 22 received positive antibody tests, and five have been symptomatically diagnosed. Of those, 15 are female and 12 are male. There are seven in their 60s, six in their 20s, six in their 50s, three in their 40s, two younger than 20, and three older than 70.

The surge in cases is happening statewide, with confirmed cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations, and deaths rising or staying at high numbers. On Wednesday, the Department of Public Health reported 5,675 positive cases with a 5.86 percent seven-day positivity rate. The number of active cases statewide continues to climb as well, with an estimated 61,181 active cases statewide. The state saw a drastic jump in new deaths as well, with 89 reported Wednesday, for a total of 11,166 statewide. The average age of those deaths is 82.

On Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced the vaccine timeline for Massachusetts will come in three phases. Phase one goes from December to February. It includes healthcare workers, long-term-care facilities, and police and fire departments. Phase two will go from February to April, and includes people with more than two comorbidities, early education, K-12, transit, grocery, agriculture, sanitation, public works, and those over the age of 65. Phase three begins in April, and will be for the rest of the general public.