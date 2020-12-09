Ocean State Job Lot donates coats to veterans

Veterans on-Island received 10 brand-new winter coats that were donated as part of a charitable initiative by Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation and the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation.

More than 4,000 coats were donated to veterans and support organizations across the commonwealth. Over the past four years, the Buy, Give, Get program has donated more than 65,000 coats to veterans in need during the holiday season.

Island police chiefs and Dukes County Sheriff personnel were at Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS) Wednesday morning to deliver the coats to veterans outreach coordinator Bob Tankard, along with veterans agent Bruce Montrose, so the coats could go where they are needed most.

“It was heartening to see all the law enforcement and support on the ground,” Sheriff Bob Ogden said of the collaborative effort between benevolent organizations, police departments, and sheriffs’ offices.