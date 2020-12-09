Poet’s Corner

A Plover Nests in the Dune

By Lucas Thors

In the beach grass

where the sloping sand shifts with ants

and the pup escapes from his owner’s leash

The Plover chick rests in the scrape.

The mother scatters shells and rocks

and nuzzles her young.

The angler looks to the sky

and casts his line.

The tern dives deep,

he returns empty-beaked.

Momma Plover scurries past,

a flash of gray like a stone skipped along the shoreline.

Lucas Thors is a reporter for the Martha’s Vineyard Times who lives in Edgartown. He enjoys writing about the many picturesque natural landscapes and ecological treasures of his birthplace on the Island. His favorite styles of poetry are free verse and haiku.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.