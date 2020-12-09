Zach Smith accepts offer to play football at Grinnell College

Zach Smith of Oak Bluffs, a senior at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, has accepted an offer to play football at Division III Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa.

Zach was the starting quarterback for the Vineyarders during the 2019 season, backup QB in his sophomore season, and has also seen action as a safety in his two varsity seasons with the team. He was the first junior to be named as a captain in Donald Herman’s tenure as Vineyard head coach, and is a captain again as a senior.

“He seems to be very excited about playing at the college level,” Coach Herman said. “He’s a very high-quality kid, the kind of kid you’d like your daughter to bring home. He’s spent a lot of time working with [assistant coach] Mike McCarthy on quarterback fundamentals. We’re still hoping to have a season this year, and, if so, Zach will be able to showcase his talent.”

Zach is a member of the National Honor Society, and has also played basketball and lacrosse at MVRHS.

“He’s the whole package academically and athletically,” Herman said. “In addition to being a three-sport athlete and carrying a high academic load, he’s still found time to be in the weight room, and has continued to work with Mike McCarthy. I think his time management skills are pretty good.”