Update: 25 new COVID cases over the weekend

Updated 4:40 pm

The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 from the three days — eight cases on Saturday, one case on Sunday, and 16 cases on Monday.

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital accounted for 18 of the new cases over the weekend as the spread of the virus on the Island shows no signs of slowing down.

In total, the hospital has tested 9,100 patients. Of those, 304 have tested positive since testing began in March, 8,788 negative, and 8 pending results. Also on Monday, the hospital reported that one patient is hospitalized with COVID-19.

As of Monday, TestMV has tested 25,605, with 24,049 negative, 132 positive, and 1,424 pending results. Aquinnah is also conducting testing — 348 people have been tested with no positives, 346 negative results, and two pending results.

An expanded Island COVID report on Friday showed that of 62 recent cases — 29 were symptomatic, 26 were asymptomatic, and seven are unknown. Of those cases 58 are still being followed by public health officials and four are no longer symptomatic and have been released from isolation.

Due to some individuals testing positive at both the hospital and the TestMV site, the total number of positives does not equal the number of positives added from each testing site, resulting in a discrepancy.

The new cases ranged in age. Of all the Island’s 424 confirmed cases tested since March, 217 are female and 207 are male. Of those, 105 are in their 30s, 75 are in their 20s, 65 are in their 50s, 60 are in their 40s, 71 are younger than 20, 32 are in their 60s, and 16 are older than 70.

The Island is now in its seventh week of a spike in cases following Oct. 26, when public health officials reported a cluster of cases linked to a wedding at the Lambert’s Cove Inn. Since then, the Island has seen 329 cases of COVID-19 — more than all the cases reported on the Island between March and Oct. 25 combined.

The boards of health are also keeping track of probable cases. One new probable case Friday makes for 29 total probable cases reported on the Island. Of those, 22 received positive antibody tests, and seven have been symptomatically diagnosed. Of those, 15 are female and 14 are male. There are seven in their 60s, seven in their 20s, six in their 50s, four in their 40s, two younger than 20, and three older than 70.

The surge in cases is happening statewide, with confirmed cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations, and deaths rising or staying at high numbers. On Sunday, the Department of Public Health reported 4,677 positive cases with a 5.61 percent seven-day positivity rate. The number of active cases statewide continues to climb as well, with an estimated 70,651 active cases statewide. The state saw 41 new deaths reported Sunday, for a total of 11,349 statewide. The average age of those deaths is 82.

The state also rolled back to phase three step one of the state’s reopening plan as of Sunday. The rollback has reduced outdoor gatherings to no more than 50 people, outdoor gatherings of more than 25 people will require notification to the board of health, indoor theaters and performance venues, and indoor recreation will be required to be closed to the public. Capacity for museums, libraries, offices, retail stores, and gyms has been reduced from 50 to 40 percent. In offices and gyms, people must wear masks at all times when not in their own workspace or alone.

At restaurants all patrons must wear a mask at all times except when eating and drinking, restaurants can seat no more than six people per table, and restaurants must impose a 90 minute time limit on tables.

Updated with new COVID-19 data. — Ed.