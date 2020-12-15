Board evaluates Davis positively

Steamship Authority general manager Robert Davis received positive feedback from the ferry line’s board Tuesday morning as part of his annual evaluation. The four board members present credited Davis with an overall solid performance under the extraordinary pressures brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Nantucket board member Robert Ranney told Davis and his port colleagues Davis he was pleased with Davis’ performance in 2020.

“I think Bob is doing a great job in a very highly challenging environment,” he said. Ranney said Davis hasn’t failed to meet the demands of his Nantucket constituency.

“I think Bob is doing a fantastic job,” Ranney added. He stopped short of saying there was no room for improvement because he felt there’s always room for improvement. That said, Ranney gave Davis a 95 percent approval rating across the board.

Barnstable board member Robert Jones also found Davis evidenced a strong managerial year. Jones characterized his evaluations of Davis to be in the 90th percentile. The one demerit he had for Davis was the ups and downs of the Woods Hole terminal building design saga. Jones was quick to say forces were at play beyond Davis’ control in that matter but he also said there was foot dragging on the part of the SSA. Jones said following the retirement of former SSA general manager Wayne Lamson, Davis has had to replace 75 percent of the senior management and has done a good job securing “competent replacements.”

Falmouth board member Kathryn Wilson, who rotates to the chair in 2021, said Davis had room for improvement in his oversight of the Woods Hole reconstruction project, especially with regard to community relations. She noted the pandemic further taxed that project.

“I was hugely impressed with Bob’s ability to navigate the network and the application for the governmental subsidies in the past few months,” she said. “He did an absolutely spectacular job in that regard. I’m proud to work with Bob and appreciate all his efforts.’

The Vineyard’s board member, Jim Malkin, who made his last appearance as chair before ceding to Wilson, said he found it “very difficult” to evaluate Davis on his stated goals and objectives due to the “unprecedented and unanticipated impact of the pandemic.” Malkin said he was unable to dive deep in most areas because of restrictions brought about by the pandemic so he had little corroborating data to work with and received most of what he learned directly from Davis himself. Nevertheless, Malkin put Davis in the 90th percentile as far as achieving stated goals and objectives. He offered a similar perspective on Davis’ management.

“Without more direct observation and contact with SSA staff and operations, it’s difficult for me to fairly quantify the detailed list of the elements of management,” he said.

That said, Malkin professed to be “hugely impressed” with Davis’ knowledge of SSA history, operations, and financials.

“Bob has an extremely high work ethic,” Malkin said. “And I think he’d benefit from less involvement day to day operations.” Malkin went on to say Davis “has done a very solid job this year during an extraordinarily miserable operating environment. He gets high marks from me for cost control, for communicating with the board, [and] for managing the COVID-funding relief efforts from the state and the federal governments.” Malkin also said Davis has been a hard worker on vessel health protocols and has made a significant improvement in curbing mechanical vessel failures.

Malkin said he remains concerned about Woods Hole reconstruction Project change orders and would like to see anonymous evaluations of Davis from SSA employees starting next year.

New Bedford board member Maura Tierney wasn’t present at the meeting to offer evaluation comments on Davis.

SSA general counsel Terence Kenneally told Davis the staff appreciates “the positive feedback and encouragement you give to all of us.”

Davis thanked the board for the “kind words” in the evaluations but directed praise away from himself and described the forward momentum of the ferry line as a “team effort.” He also said he appreciated the support of the board and the Port Council.

In other business, the board was advised of a major reservations overhaul initiated following a system crash in January when general reservations open for the season. The board voted 4-0 to award Thames Shipyard a $808,138 contract to overhaul the Governor despite Rhode Island’s Senesco marine being the low bidder. Davis noted under state law, a former SSA employee who works at Senesco has yet to satisfy a one year cool-off period before working on the ferry line’s ferries.