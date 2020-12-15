Hospital expects COVID-19 vaccine this week

The first round of COVID-19 vaccinations are expected to arrive at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital this week for frontline healthcare workers.

In an email to The Times, hospital communications specialist Marissa Lefebvre confirmed the vaccines are expected to arrive Wednesday through Thursday. Lefebvre confirmed the first employee will receive a vaccine on Thursday. Sources have told The Times that employees will also be getting shots on Friday.

Earlier this month, hospital officials announced that preparations for the vaccine were underway. Vaccinations for the public are not expected to be available until the spring and will rollout in phases.

The hospital is also rolling out the vaccine in phases for its employees. Lefebvre wrote that hospital president and CEO Denise Schepici and chief nurse and COO Claire Seguin are not part of the hospital’s first vaccination group.

Seguin confirmed earlier this month that a vaccine rollout for the public would look a lot like the flu shot clinic held at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School last month, which had staging areas at Waban Park and the Agricultural Hall.