Ann Boyer, 84, of Chilmark, passed away on Dec. 15, 2020, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. She was the wife of Everett K. Spees.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Dec. 18, at 11 am, at Abel’s Hill Cemetery in Chilmark.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann’s name can be made to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard at hospiceofmv.org/donations.