Poet’s Corner

Winter Solstice 2020
By Don McLagan
Like a gray wave flooding ashore,
winter spills over the solstice.
Holiday lights brighten the door
but greet no family. Virus swirls,
ballots churn and justice
skitters like a candy wrapper
blown across the beach.
Unfelt, the great tilt of earth
reverses. Daylight begins its nursling
suckle on the sun. Underground
seeds prepare to swell and root.
We know this flood will ebb. Not yet
though. And we have endured
for so very long.
Don McLagan is an entrepreneur and poet who lives and writes on Chappaquiddick and in Sarasota, Fla.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.