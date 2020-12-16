Poet’s Corner

Winter Solstice 2020

By Don McLagan

Like a gray wave flooding ashore,

winter spills over the solstice.

Holiday lights brighten the door

but greet no family. Virus swirls,

ballots churn and justice

skitters like a candy wrapper

blown across the beach.

Unfelt, the great tilt of earth

reverses. Daylight begins its nursling

suckle on the sun. Underground

seeds prepare to swell and root.

We know this flood will ebb. Not yet

though. And we have endured

for so very long.

Don McLagan is an entrepreneur and poet who lives and writes on Chappaquiddick and in Sarasota, Fla.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.