One new case at TestMV

Only one new confirmed case of COVID-19 and one new symptomatically diagnosed case were reported on-Island Thursday, marking one of the lowest daily totals in the past six weeks

As of Thursday, the hospital has administered 9,308 tests since testing began in March. Of those, 316 have tested positive, 8,952 negative, and 40 tests are pending results. There are currently two COVID-19 patients hospitalized, and both are in “fair condition.”

The hospital has posted a new public service announcement video on it’s COVID-19 page. The video is in both English and Portuguese.

As of Tuesday, TestMV has tested 26,086, with 24,475 negative, 140 positive, and 1,471 pending results. Aquinnah is also conducting testing — 348 people have been tested with no positives, 346 negative results, and two pending results.

Due to some individuals testing positive at both the hospital and the TestMV site, the total number of positives does not equal the number of positives added from each testing site, resulting in a discrepancy.

The one new case on Thursday was a male in their 20s.

Of all the Island’s 444 confirmed cases tested since March, 223 are female and 221 are male. Of those cases, 109 are in their 30s, 78 are in their 20s, 66 are in their 50s, 64 are in their 40s, 75 are younger than 20, 36 are in their 60s, and 16 are older than 70.

The Island is now in its seventh week of a spike in cases since Oct. 26, when public health officials reported a cluster of cases linked to a wedding at the Lambert’s Cove Inn. Since then, the Island has seen 348 cases of COVID-19 — more than all the cases reported on the Island between March and Oct. 25 combined.

The boards of health are also keeping track of probable cases. There have been 31 probable cases reported since March. Of those, 22 received positive antibody tests, and nine have been symptomatically diagnosed. Of those, 16 are female and 15 are male. There are seven in their 60s, seven in their 20s, six in their 50s, five in their 40s, two younger than 20, three older than 70, and one in their 30s.

The surge in cases is happening statewide, with confirmed cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations, and deaths rising or staying at high numbers. On Thursday, the Department of Public Health reported 4,985 new positive cases, with a 6.02 percent seven-day positivity rate. The number of active cases statewide was up, with an estimated 76,215 active cases statewide. The state saw 44 new deaths Tuesday, for a total of 11,588 statewide. The average age of those deaths is 81.