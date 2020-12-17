West Tisbury keeps police chief, looks for new fire chief

West Tisbury selectmen voted 2-0 to sign a new three-year contract with Police Chief Matt Mincone. Selectman Jeffrey “Skipper” Manter recused himself because he is a member of the police department.

Mincone has been with the department since 1995. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2012 and chief in 2018. Town administrator Jennifer Rand informed selectmen Mincone’s new contract reflects his old one with the major difference being his pay raise.

Beginning March 31, when the new contract goes into effect, Mincone will earn an annual salary of $150,024.17 plus longevity. Mincone will earn a 2.5 percent raise in year two and year three of his contract. Mincone’s current salary is $145,808.

In other business, longtime West Tisbury Fire Chief Manny Estrella III is retiring on June 30

In a letter to selectmen, Estrella gave strong support for an in-house candidate.

“We should acknowledge Manny’s many many years beyond just being chief with the fire department,” Manter said.

Selectmen directed Rand to advertise the position in January.