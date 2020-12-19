Beach Road closed due to fatal crash

Updated 10:30 pm

Beach Road in Vineyard Haven is closed at this hour on Saturday night as emergency crews respond to a fatal crash in the vicinity of the Packer property.

Tisbury Fire Chief Greg Leland said it was a head-on collision with two vehicles involved. One person was killed and three others have been taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. The extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.

One vehicle could be seen flipped onto its roof.

There are as many as five police cruisers at the scene.

This is a developing story.