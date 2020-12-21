Zachary Dupon arraigned on vehicular homicide charge

1 of 3

Zachary Dupon pleaded not guilty to motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, speeding, and marked lanes violation on Monday morning before Edgartown District Court Judge Paul Pino in a Zoom session from the Dukes County jail.

Dupon, 25, of Oak Bluffs was taken into custody by Massachusetts state troopers over the weekend following a head-on collision in Tisbury Saturday that killed Emma Hall. The collision occurred Saturday night on Beach Road. Pino set Dupon’s bail at $12,000 cash but the sum was moot because he found Dupon in violation of bail conditions on another matter, revoked that bail, and ordered him held for 90 days.

Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Matt Palazzolo told the court Dupon was allegedly traveling at “60 to 70 miles per hour” in a 40 mph zone when his SUV struck Emma Hall’s Volkswagen head on. Dupon’s vehicle was also in the wrong lane of the roadway.

“Ms. Hall was pronounced dead at the scene,” Palazzolo said.

Passengers Molly and Monica Carroll were injured and transported to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital with Monica Carroll subsequently being airlifted to a Boston hospital, he said. It was the first time the names of the other two passengers were released publicly.

The occupants of two other vehicles witnessed the collision and were interviewed by troopers, he said.

Police later spoke with Dupon at the hospital, Palazzolo said, where he allegedly told them “he may have been looking at his cellphone” because someone called him as he crossed the Lagoon Pond Drawbridge.

Palazzolo requested $25,000 cash bail for the present charges and a bail revocation on a previous bail condition for alleged possession of a controlled substance for which Dupon was arraigned on Oct. 9.

“There is absolutely no question that this is a horrible tragedy,” Dupon’s attorney, Casey Dobel told the court. “This accident has impacted many people and I do not want in any way to minimize the severity of what has happened.”

Dobel said Monday’s court appearance wasn’t about establishing guilt or innocence, but resolving bail issues

She said his October case, which she also represents him for, amounts to possession of Xanax, a pharmaceutical he’s previously had a prescription to use. As to the collision, Dobel stressed there was no indication he was under influence of any substances.

“He has been working on getting his life together,” she said, and noted he has a job at Island Grown Initiative.

“I’ve been working with him for a couple months. He’s a kid with a good heart,” Dobel said. “It is absolutely horrible what happened. He cannot afford any more than a $2,000 bail at the absolute maximum.”

Dobel added that Dupon has physical and mental health issues and jail would be detrimental to his well being. She noted his family was present in the gallery, including his mom who he lives with, and they are willing to support him and help him comply with any directives of the court.

“Certainly no one is arguing he should have his license to operate a motor vehicle not revoked. We all agree on that,” Dobel said.

She asked that he be allowed to go free and work under restrictions.

“He has the presumption of innocence and he has the presumption of an affordable bail,” she said.

She asked for $2,000 bail and no revocation on the previous matter.

Pino upheld the revocation request made by Palazzolo. He set bail for the collision charges at $12,000. Dupon was ordered not to operate a motor vehicle during the pendency of the case.

Dupon is slated to be back in court Jan. 14.