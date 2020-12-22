Gov. Baker imposes new restrictions

Gov. Charlie Baker is limiting the occupancy in the state’s restaurants and other public venues like casinos, houses of worship, museums, libraries, and movie theaters to 25 percent occupancy for two weeks as of Dec. 26.

In a press briefing Tuesday, Baker said he believes the limits will slow the spread of COVID-19 in the Bay State with many people in Massachusetts not working between Christmas and New Year’s and students home from school.

“Here we are coming into this second big season with respect to the holidays and we think it’s critically important for people to hear us when we say: People really need to spend this in a very conservative, careful, and cautious way,” Baker said. He said the reductions will “dramatically limit the number of people” in those places at any one time. “It sends a pretty loud signal that people need to take this seriously,” he added.

Baker implored people not to gather as they typically would for the holidays, and again pointed to the sharp uptick in cases after Thanksgiving. Though there’s been a leveling off of cases, Baker said he’s worried about a repeat of what happened after Thanksgiving.

“The holidays are upon us and I think from our point of view, the look in the rearview mirror of the impact that Thanksgiving had, made it important for us to put a message out and some guidance changes out prior to the next holiday break,” he said.

Schools are out beginning Thursday and won’t return until Jan. 4. Travel restrictions remain in place.

Baker gave his reason for waiting until Dec. 26. “The main reason we picked the day after Christmas instead of the day before Christmas was: We know that many people, hopefully, will participate in a faith service of some kind safely on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day,” Baker said. “It’s perfectly possible to do that safely.”

The two-week limit is directly targeted at the holiday season, Baker said.

Hospitals have also been asked to curtail any elective or non-emergency procedures during the same time period. Gatherings have been limited to 10 people inside and 25 people outside under the new restrictions.

Asked if he thinks the restrictions will just be in place for two weeks, Baker said time will tell. “I think this is a much more appropriate way to deal with it than to just lock everything down, tell everyone to stay home,” he said.