Edgartown adds three new special officers

The Edgartown Police Department welcomed three new year-round special police officers Wednesday morning — Dodi Klingensmith, Tyler Moreis, and Alaina Socrat.

Klingensmith was previously a Dukes County Corrections officer and a special officer in Chilmark and West Tisbury. She has received an extensive amount of specialized law enforcement training and will be attending the Massachusetts Police Training Council’s Full Time Police Officer Academy in January.

Moreis was born and raised on the Island and was previously a reserved police officer with the Aquinnah Police Department, a Wamapanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) tribal ranger. He has graduated from both the Rural Police Officer Training Program, as well as the Massachusetts Police Training Council’s Full Time Police Officer Academy. Moreis is also working on obtaining a bachelor of arts degree from UMass Dartmouth.

Socrat received her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Fitchburg State University and is working toward a master’s in the same field. She is also a graduate of the Massachusetts Police Training Council’s Full Time Police Officer Academy and has experience working at Edgartown’s Police Department as a seasonal officer.

“For us the year-round specials have traditionally been the talent pool that the department has looked to when it’s filled full-time positions,” Police Chief Bruce McNamee told The Times by phone. “We’re excited that some of these officers will be the future of the Edgartown Police.”