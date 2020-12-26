Forty active COVID-19 cases on Island

The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the past three days — seven on Thursday, two on Friday, and five on Saturday.

Since March, there have been 495 cases of COVID-19 reported on Martha’s Vineyard. The vast majority of those cases were reported in the past two months when the Island’s first cluster of cases was linked to a wedding in October. Since then, the Island has seen 406 cases of COVID-19 — four and half times the 89 cases reported on the Island between when testing began in March and Oct. 25.

The hospital has conducted a total of 9,916 tests since March as of Saturday. Of those 344 have come back positive, 9,572 negative, and zero are pending results.

TestMV has conducted 27,441 tests since June. Of those, 162 have tested positive, 26,381 negative, 898 are pending results.

The town of Aquinnah has also conducted its own tests. In total, the town has conducted 355 tests of which zero have come back positive, 348 negative, and seven pending results.

Of all the Island’s 495 confirmed cases, 255 are female and 240 are male. Of those cases, 125 are in their 30s, 84 are in their 20s, 72 are in their 50s, 73 are in their 40s, 81 are younger than 20, 41 are in their 60s, and 20 are older than 70.

The boards of health have linked 203 cases or 41 percent of positive cases to other cases. Most of these connections are within family and household members or between small social groups.

In addition to the wedding cluster which reported eight cases, clusters at Cronig’s Market, with 19 cases, and a bible study, with 11 cases, have also been reported. Only 40 of the Island’s 495 confirmed cases are still being followed by public health officials. Each of those active cases were reported between Dec. 6 and Dec. 26.

Three new probable positive cases were reported Saturday bringing the Island’s total since March to 34 — 17 females and 17 males. Of those, 24 received positive antibody tests, and 10 have been symptomatically diagnosed. There are seven in their 60s, seven in their 20s, six in their 50s, five in their 40s, three younger than 20, three older than 70, and three in their 30s.

The boards of health did not report any numbers on Thursday and Friday due to the holiday.