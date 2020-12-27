Polar Bears celebrate Muriel O’Rourke’s 80th birthday

1 of 13
On a beautiful, sunny Sunday, Polar Bears gathered — not at the Inkwell, and not for a dip, but to celebrate Muriel O’Rourke’s 80th birthday, with sons, cards, and socially distanced greetings.
