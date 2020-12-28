General reservations for Vineyard coming soon

On Jan. 19, the Steamship Authority will open May 19 to Oct. 18 general Vineyard online reservations. Reservation through the U.S. Postal Service and email open Jan. 19 as well (509 Falmouth Road, Suite 1C Mashpee, Massachusetts 02540 or 2021formsubmit@steamshipauthority.com). No more than five reservations can be requested per mailing. Beginning on Jan. 26, general Vineyard reservations can be made over the telephone.

“If you would like to make reservations online, be sure to access your personal profile online prior to opening day,” an SSA bulletin states. “When you do log in, have your profile number and PIN code, or user name and password available. If you need assistance to ascertain your profile number and PIN code, please call the Reservation Bureau at 508-477-8600.”

The bulletin further states, “Reservations that were postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19, you will be able to change yourself online, postal mail or e-mail submission. If you would like to process your reservation online, we would urge you to get familiar with the online process, prior to Tuesday, January 19, 2021 general public opening.”