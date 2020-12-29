Christopher E. Larkosh, 56, of East Providence, born in Oak Bluffs, died unexpectedly on Dec. 24, 2020, at his residence.

Chris was the son of Edward W. Larkosh and was predeceased by his mother, Dorothy A. (Lenotti) Larkosh Roberts. He is also survived by his brother, Daniel J. Larkosh.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Augustine’s Church, Franklin Street, in Vineyard Haven on Saturday, Jan. 2, at 11 am, and burial will be private.

Donations in his memory may be made to the World Wildlife Fund at support.worldwildlife.org. A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.

Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.