Make sidewalks permeable

To the Editor:

Flooding increased by impermeable surfaces will increase volume and velocity — all of it very damaging. The Times is constantly inundated. One would think The Times, the local paper, and in the direct path of the flooding, would investigate mitigation, including permeable surfaces, and studies indicating how greatly the proposed SUP plan will add to the problem.

Sidewalks can be made permeable. Miami is doing it. So can an SUP.

The SUP is beyond dangerous. It is criminal. The funds were raised based on a lie — it is not protected.

The utility pole move is dangerous. They will block the view of drivers entering and leaving certain locations — one of them is ours. Of course I am opposed.

Frank and Vasha Brunelle

Vineyard Haven