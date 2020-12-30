Martha’s Vineyard crewmember tests positive 

A crewmember of the Steamship Authority ferry Martha’s Vineyard tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Fellow crew members on the vessel have been sidelined as a precaution and trips have been canceled as the SSA brings in a new crew for the vessel. The SSA learned of the test results Wednesday, Dec. 30.

“The employee last worked on the vessel on the watch that began with the noon trip on Sunday, December 27, 2020, and ended with the vessel’s 11:30 am arrival in Woods Hole on Monday, December 28, 2020,” according to a release. “The crew member subsequently was informed of close contact with an individual who had tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was then tested; after receiving the results on Wednesday morning, the employee immediately notified the Authority.”

Because the the positive crewmember was set to take watch on Wednesday for a 12 noon departure of the Martha’s Vineyard, fellow crew members who’d worked with the positive mariner “were instructed not to report for duty on the vessel.”

A noon crossing from Woods Hole and a 1:15 pm crossing from Vineyard Haven were canceled.

Jim Malkin, the SSA’s Vineyard representative, said the ferry line has put into service the two lift decks on the Island Home in order to handle folks who missed their crossings on the Martha’s Vineyard. Additionally, Malkin said a scheduled hazardous cargo crossing on the Katama was repurposed because there was no hazardous cargo queued for that trip. Instead general traffic was loaded on the vessel to get vehicles across in a timely manner. Malkin said he was pleased the SSA took quick, proactive steps to cover for the Martha’s Vineyard.

“The Authority has notified vessel employees who were in close contact with the affected employee,” according to a release. “Those employees will not be allowed to return to work until after receiving a negative test result or being cleared [for] work by a medical professional.”

The name of the employee who tested positive hasn’t been released for privacy reasons.