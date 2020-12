Felix Regan of Oak Bluffs, who was arraigned Dec.21 in Edgartown District Court on kidnapping and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (butcher knife), among other charges, was held at the time for breach of bail terms regarding a different matter. He was scheduled for a dangerousness hearing on Dec. 28 regarding the charges, but the hearing has been rescheduled to Jan 8. Reagan remains held until then.