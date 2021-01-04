Another Martha’s Vineyard crew member tests positive

A second crew member of the Steamship Authority ferry Martha’s Vineyard has tested positive for COVID-19. Four SSA employees have tested positive recently, including someone who works at a terminal and an individual who works in parking and bus operations.

Despite four employees testing positive, all associated with the Martha’s Vineyard route, SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll said no changes are planned in how the Steamship Authority operates.

The most recent case was reported Monday, according to a press release. “The employee last worked on the vessel starting on the noon trip from Woods Hole on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, and ending with the vessel’s 10:15 am arrival in Vineyard Haven on Wednesday, December 30, 2020,” according to the press release. “The crew member subsequently felt ill and was tested for COVID-19; after receiving a positive test result, the employee notified the Authority on Monday, January 4, 2021.”

The ferry line has notified any employees who may have been in “close contact” with the crewmember who tested positive, the release states.

“Those employees will not be allowed to return to work until after receiving a negative test result or being cleared to work by a medical professional,” according to a release. “No operational changes or interrupts are anticipated as a result of this incident.”

The SSA isn’t disclosing the name of the crew member to protect that employee’s confidential health information.