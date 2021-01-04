Gay Head strikes Woods Hole in Hyannis

On Saturday the Steamship Authority ferry Gay Head allided with another SSA ferry, the Woods Hole. The allision occurred in Hyannis at about 10:45 am, according to an SSA release. No injuries were reported. The vessels sustained “minor damage” above their waterlines, according to a release.

The Gay Head was backing into Slip 2 at the SSA terminal in Hyannis when it hit the Woods Hole, which was docked, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Briana Carter told The Times.

After striking the portside stern of the Woods Hole, the Gay Head kept up its attempt to dock, according to an SSA release, allided with terminal dolphins and “dislodged” a catwalk. “The catwalk fell into the water and partially submerged.”

Upon inspection by SSA personnel, both ferries were “found to have dents to their respective hulls,” according to a release. Neither hull was compromised, the release states.

Petty Officer Carter described the damage the ferries sustained as “cosmetic.” Both vessels were cleared following Coast Guard inspection, according to a release.

The Woods Hole returned to service for a scheduled 11:15 am departure, a release states, while the Gay Head wasn’t scheduled to make any more trips Saturday.

“Steamship Authority maintenance personnel secured the catwalk Saturday afternoon, and will make arrangements for it to be removed from the water,” a release states.

The cause of the allision is under investigation.

Last January, the Gay Head hit the spud barge Randy R at the Woods Hole terminal while it was backing into a slip. That allision also reportedly caused cosmetic damage to the Gay Head. The barge, however, sustained enough damage to necessitate an insurance claim.