Farmers make hay with ferry policy

1 of 3

How dangerous is hay? The Steamship Authority thinks it’s dangerous enough to relegate to open freight boats. Local farmers disagree. They find the restrictions on an essential livestock food burdensome and are ready to make some hay over the situation.

The restrictions reached a new plateau this autumn, according to Julie Scott of Slough Farm in Katama. Scott, who is also a vice president of the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society, said tarped loads of hay had already been relegated to freight boats but she was surprised when she was told hay in box trailers would also be banned from ferries like the Island Home and the Martha’s Vineyard, which have enclosed vehicle decks. The news, she said, came to her in October when she was trying to schedule her delivery for that month. She said the reservationist told her she was just handed a memo from a colleague that outlined the new restriction. For 12 years, Scott told The Times, she’s been scheduling hay deliveries to the Vineyard.

“I never heard that before at all,” she said.

In an email to The Times, SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll wrote the restriction is nothing new.

“There has been no change in SSA policy regarding transportation of hay,” he said. “Regardless of whether or not it is in a semi, hay must be transported on an open-air vessel as a safety measure as it is highly flammable. Any instances that hay would have been taken in an enclosed vessel would have been with the permission of and at the discretion of the vessel’s captain.”

The restriction was baffling to Paul Vaccaro of Paul Vaccaro Hay and Straw, Inc. Vaccaro’s trucks, which drive from Oneida, New York, regularly deliver to Slough Farm.

“He’s the one that we’ve been buying from for at least 10 years,” Scott said.

Vaccaro said he’s been in the hay transportation business for a long time.

“I’m 54,” he said, “I’ve been doing it since I was knee high to a grasshopper.”

Scott said Vaccaro’s drivers can’t get the rest they need and get back off-Island and to their next destination when scheduling is limited to certain boats later in the morning. After one of the last deliveries, the driver had to sleep in his truck at the farm, Scott said.

“By the time we’re out of there, we can’t make it home,” Vaccaro said. “It makes it a two day trip.”

He said not only does he not understand why hay is deemed so dangerous by the ferry line but also why all early morning boats that could accommodate his hay loads under the SSA restrictions are booked up solidly months in advance — “boats filled with empty garbage trucks,” he said.

“What are these trucks that are locking them up?” he asked.

Vaccaro said the federal government doesn’t deem hay hazardous and he has no trouble transporting it through New York’s tunnels, over the George Washington Bridge, thorough the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Tunnel or across similar infrastructure.

“I don’t know who came up with the idea its hazardous,” he said.

Scott said her next delivery is slated for an 11:05 am crossing. Between travel time to Woods Hole, two crossings, and unloading, the driver will likely be forced to sleep before his return.

“He can’t make it back the same day legally,” Vaccaro said. This could add $500 to the cost of the delivery, he added.

Driscoll basically said truckers are on the honor system when it comes to hazardous cargo.

“Drivers are required to disclose hazardous cargo to our personnel,” he wrote, “regardless of the size of their company.”

Liz Packer, who owns SBS and sells hay, said her driver recently told her of the change.

“He said that our hay…can only go on the freight boat even if it’s in an enclosed trailer.”

This can leave the driver waiting around in Woods Hole several hours to get on another boat, she said. “I’m paying him to sit there,” she said.

She said the restrictions are an added bit of frustration.

“We need one more hoop to jump through? It adds to the bottom line,” she said.

Packer said she could appreciate why the SSA requires hay loads to be covered or enclosed, but she was at a loss over the vessel restrictions and got no notice about them.

“I haven’t had any official correspondence from the SSA,” she said.