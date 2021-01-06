25 new COVID cases Wednesday

The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, there have been 69 confirmed positive cases reported this week — already the highest total of cases reported. The 69 cases include cases reported since Dec. 31.

On Wednesday, the hospital reported it has conducted a total of 10,655 tests since March, with 431 positives, and 10,196 negatives. There are currently 28 tests pending results, and one patient hospitalized.

Also as of Wednesday, TestMV has conducted 29,108 tests since June. Of those, 179 have tested positive, 27,797 negative, and 1,132 are pending results.

The town of Aquinnah has also conducted its own tests. In total, the town has conducted 355 tests, of which zero have come back positive, 348 negative, and seven pending results.

Of the total 602 confirmed cases since March, 306 are female and 296 are male. Of those, 152 are in their 30s, 104 are in their 20s, 84 are in their 50s, 90 are in their 40s, 97 are younger than 20, 48 are in their 60s, and 26 are older than 70.

There were five new probable cases Wednesday, totaling 46 probable cases that have been reported since March — 24 females and 22 males. Of those, 25 received positive antibody tests, and 21 have been symptomatically diagnosed. There are eight in their 60s, eight in their 20s, seven in their 50s, eight in their 40s, seven younger than 20, three older than 70, and five in their 30s.

Individuals may be tested more than once at the hospital and TestMV to confirm illness, or to be released from isolation. This sometimes results in a discrepancy between the number of positive individuals and the number of positive tests reported.

On Wednesday the state reported 6,419 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with an 8.25 percent positivity rate, and an estimated 79,967 active cases. There were 99 new deaths, for a total of 12,563 COVID-19 deaths since March. The average age of those dead is 81.

Vaccine rollout for the Island’s first responders will begin Monday, according to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital chief nurse and chief operating officer Claire Seguin.

A clinic to administer the vaccine for first responders will also be held on Jan. 15, 16, and 19.

“We outline these plans below with an understanding that it is dependent on guidance from the state and the availability of the vaccine. We are working closely with the Mass General Brigham system too,” Seguin wrote in a statement. “So far, the supply flow has been what we have been expecting.”

Seguin told the Times in a separate email that the hospital, collaborating with the boards of health and Island police and fire chiefs, requested vaccines for 275 Island first responders from the state.

As of Jan. 6, the hospital has vaccinated 292 employees at the hospital. Staff and residents at Windemere will receive initial vaccine doses on Jan. 12 through a federal program operated by CVS and Walgreens. The second dose for Windemere staff and residents is scheduled for Feb. 2.