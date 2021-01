Start or continue a winter season project with the M.V. Modern Quilt Guild, which is always open to new members. Through the West Tisbury library, you can join them on alternating Wednesdays and Thursdays on Zoom from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. For more information and the access link, visit mvmodernquiltguild.org, email Katherine Long at longkat@comcast.net, or call the library at 508-693-3366.