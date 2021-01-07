Sum of $25,000 sought for Tisbury School voter education

The Tisbury School Building Committee voted unanimously Wednesday night to request $25,000 for voter education on the $53.2 million renovation and addition project for the Tisbury School.

Chair Harold Chapdelaine brought the subject forward under topics not reasonably anticipated by the chair. Chapdelaine said he’d recently exchanged emails with town administrator John “Jay” Grande over access to funding for “voter information services.”

He pointed out the pandemic has made messaging difficult.

“Given the conditions with COVID and our inability to hold public workshops,” he said, “we as the Tisbury School Building Committee really have an obligation to educate the voters.”

Chapdelaine asked the committee to authorize a request to the select board to channel a request for funds to the finance committee for $25,000 in emergency funds.

He stressed the money would be for “voter education and nothing more than that.”

“I think this need to be done a little differently,” committee member Jim Rogers, who is Tisbury select board chair, said. “The school building committee doesn’t have a budget. They don’t have resources. They don’t have the ability to spend money. So therefore you can’t ask the [finance committee] for a transfer.”

Chapdelaine asked if the select board should handle the request.

Rogers said such a request should “go to Jay Grande and then he would apprise the board of what’s going and the board would have to request a transfer.”

He went on to say the board will then decide “if they fund it and how they fund it.”

Rogers went on to say seasonal home owners deserve to be looped in.

“I think we need to do something to get the message out to the voters and the taxpayers and especially to the nonresident taxpayers,” he said, “many of which own larger-scale homes in the Town of Tisbury. So they’ll be paying a greater bulk of the expense if this project passes, yet they’re not here to vote. So we need to develop a process to make sure we get the information out to everybody. The only concern I have is the optic of asking people for $25,000 right now.”

The town has talked about a spring town meeting vote on the project followed by a ballot question.

Chapdelaine said he had contemplated “reaching voters through video, through mailings, through ads in the newspaper.”

He went on to say, “It is my intention that our next school building committee meeting will be focused on what methods are appropriate getting this information distributed.”

The meeting Wednesday night was also held jointly with the town’s historic commission. After thoughtful deliberation with the commission and architect Chris Blessen, the committee voted to endorse the schematic designs to date with the caveat more tinkering may be done on the administrative wing of the school and also with the caveat that the commission would be given the opportunity to weigh in again as the project progresses.

Chapdelaine, who is also chair of the historic commission, abstained from the vote.

Historic commissioner Craig Whitaker, who is an architect, gave Blessen a good deal of praise for his design work.