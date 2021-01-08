SSA: Technology is ready for reservations

The Steamship Authority announced that they will begin accepting ferry reservations to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket for the 2021 summer season starting on January 19th, debuting a new process for online transactions designed to create an easier experience for customers.

“The technological upgrades include the following: a virtual waiting room that allows customers to see their ‘place’ in line and the approximate wait time until they can make a transaction, eliminating the need for refreshing the website; new hardware that provides processing speeds that are approximately twice as fast as the prior system” a release states.

According to the release, reservations for travel to Martha’s Vineyard from May 19 to October 18 open Jan. 19 at 5 am. In addition to the new online system, reservations can also be accepted by mail. “Up to five transactions (one-way or round-trip) will be accepted per mailing. All mailed reservation requests will be processed as received, beginning on January 19, 2021.”

The SSA highlights their ongoing efforts to support customers in any way possible as they launch the new online system. The release notes that reservation office hours on January 19th and January 20th, will be extended to 5 am and 6 pm in order to meet the needs of their customers. Starting on January 21, the reservation office hours will return to the normal hours of 7:30 am to 4 pm daily.