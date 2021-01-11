Update: 31 new cases from over the weekend

Updated at 4:50 pm

The Martha’s Vineyard Boards of Health reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 Monday — 20 on Saturday, four on Saturday, and seven on Monday.

The weekend’s new cases come after the Island reported a record high 98 new cases last week to start off the new year.

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported 15 of those new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend — 11 on Saturday, two on Sunday, and two Monday.

In total, the hospital has conducted 10,943 tests since testing began in March. Of those 466 tested positive, 10,397 negative, and 80 are pending results. One patient is currently hospitalized with COVID-19. According to hospital communications specialist Marissa Lefebvre, the hospitalized patient has been at the hospital since Wednesday and is in “fair condition.”

TestMV reported 13 of the new cases Monday. In total, the asymptomatic testing site has conducted 29,669 tests since June. Of those, 197 have tested positive, 28,412 negative, and 1,060 are pending results.

The town of Aquinnah reported its first positive case from its own testing Friday. In total, the town has conducted 388 tests, of which one has come back positive, 375 negative, and 12 pending results.

Individuals may be tested more than once at the hospital and TestMV to confirm illness, or to be released from isolation. This sometimes results in a discrepancy between the number of positive individuals and the number of positive tests reported.

The hospital is also preparing for the arrival of a team from CVS to administer vaccines to Windemere Nursing & Rehabilitation Center residents through a federal program on Tuesday.

In an expanded report Friday, the boards of health confirmed there are 94 active cases of COVID-19 on the Island. All of those active cases tested positive between Dec. 27 and Jan. 8.

The Island has seen the vast majority of its confirmed cases reported since the boards of health reported the Island’s first COVID-19 cluster, linked to a wedding in October. Since then, the Island has seen 573 — more than five times the 89 cases reported on the Island between March and Oct. 25.

In addition to the wedding cluster, which reported eight cases, clusters at Cronig’s Market with 19 cases and a Bible study group with 11 cases, where mask-wearing and social distancing were not mandatory, have also been reported.

Oak Bluffs and Tisbury are still in the “red” category — meaning high risk — according to state data.

Of the new cases 10 are female and 21 are male. Of those, five are younger than 20, six are in their 20s, 11 are in their 30s, five are in their 40s, and four are in their 50s.

Of the total 662 confirmed cases since March, 331 are female and 331 are male. Of those, 110 are younger than 20, 117 are in their 20s, 167 are in their 30s, 99 are in their 40s, 91 are in their 50s, 48 are in their 60s, and 28 are older than 70.

There were three new probable cases Friday, totaling 44 probable cases that have been reported since March — 23 females and 21 males.

Of those, 26 received positive antibody tests, and 18 have been symptomatically diagnosed. There are eight in their 60s, 10 in their 20s, six in their 50s, eight in their 40s, four younger than 20, three older than 70, and five in their 30s.

Oak Bluffs has accounted for 27 cases over the past 14 days, according to the data. The town has a 6.08 percent positivity rate. Tisbury has seen 28 cases reported in the last 14 days with a 3.77 percent positivity rate.

On Sunday, the state reported 5,396 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with a 7.21 percent positivity rate, and an estimated 90,567 active cases statewide. There were 77 new deaths, for a total of 12,875 COVID-19 deaths since March.