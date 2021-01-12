Marcia B. Merrill

Marcia B. (Hope) Merrill passed away at her home in Vineyard Haven on Jan. 4, 2021. She was 85 years young.

Marcia was born on Martha’s Vineyard in 1935, and loved her island life. She graduated from Martha’s Vineyard High School. Marcia loved watching her bird feeders and feeding the squirrels. She had a special love for her garden and flowers. She was an avid crocheter, a true passion in her life. If you were family, a friend or neighbor, or even an acquaintance, I’m sure you’re enjoying a pair of her slippers, mittens, a hat, or a potholder in your kitchen. Maybe you’re fortunate enough to be wrapped with the love of one of her beautiful blankets. Marcia was a true representative of the Island’s values we share and hold dear to our hearts.

She has been reunited with her late husband, Everett R. Merrill, her father and mother, Clinton I. Hope and Evelyn Bunker Hope, and brothers Robert I. Hope and Roy B. Hope. She leaves behind her loving children, Clay Raymond Merrill and his wife Cathy from Edgartown; Clint Merrill; and Sheila Pachico and her husband Glenn from Vineyard Haven. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Clint J. Merrill, Jake Merrill, Dylan Merrill, Katherine Merrill, Joshua Merrill, and Jason Merrill, Tyler Pachico and Mitchell Pachico; and her great-grandchildren Tatum, Juliet, and Wren; all of whom called her Nana, and held a very special place in her heart. She never missed an opportunity to tell stories of them and their accomplishments.

Marcia also leaves behind her forever friend, Betty Welch, her backyard neighbor. These two ladies could truly conquer the world over a cup of coffee every day.

Marcia loved raising her children and supporting them as their families grew. There wasn’t a time more special to Marcia than those spent with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service was held on Jan. 7 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marcia’s memory can be made to the Visiting Nurse Association of Cape Cod, online at support.givetocapecodhealth.org/donate.

Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.