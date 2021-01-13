1 of 4

When Marianne Goldberg founded Pathways in 2012, a major part of her mission was to encourage collaboration and community among Island artists working in all disciplines. And, while Pathways has continued to host events — including readings and talks — virtually for the past 10 months, launching collaborative projects has proven a difficult undertaking during pandemic times.

In an effort to encourage and nurture new projects, the Pathways team recently announced that they will be compiling work by various artists into a book, to be published later this year. The physical book, titled “New Work 2020,” will be accompanied by an online exhibit that will feature video, music, dance, and other artforms that require digital representation. The Pathways staff welcomes submissions of new work in any form.

“Everything right now has become so virtual and so Zoom-oriented,” says Pathways facilitator Keren Tonnesen. “A book is such a solid, real entity. It’s sort of the antithesis of virtual reality.”

That’s not to say that Pathways has not embraced the new digital-only world we’re living in these days. The organization has continued to host a wealth of programming online since it was forced to shut down its regular in-person gatherings in March. And the staff anticipates that much of the content associated with “New Work 2020” will be virtual. Tonnesen notes that the Chilmark Tavern, home of Pathways gathering space, will be available — along with video equipment and staff — for those who would like to tape a dance, music, or theater performance for inclusion in the project.

To kick-start the project, Pathways hosted an online informational talk with Janet Holladay last month. She spoke about a virtual workshop she attended recently with author and consultant Robert Fritz, whom she refers to as a “creativity guru.” She hopes to use some of the concepts presented in the workshop to create the book. She describes her vision for the Pathways project, for which she will be leading the production process. “It’s a large-format book. I’m picturing it as an art gallery that you can travel through page by page. As well as works of art and writing, there will be excerpts from video interviews and sections of artist/author statements. It will be spacious, diverse, high-quality, insightful, synergistic, profound, and restorative.” (Watch the video online at pathways.org.)

Tonnesen says that the book, which is scheduled to be released at the beginning of June, will be issued in hardcover and paperback, and will be available to purchasers at cost.

Already Pathways has created a page on its website for the book. There you can find a number of contributions, including poetry, artwork, a musical performance by Jeremy Berlin and his daughter Elda, and a short video by Richard Skidmore.

Those interested in finding out more about the Pathways book project can attend a Zoom meeting on Thursday, Jan. 14. Participants are invited to share ideas, meet potential collaborators, and connect with other artists and art appreciators.

“We hope that people will be inspired to collaborate on projects,” says Tonnesen, giving as examples a writer who might want to take a work of art as inspiration, or a dancer who would like a video backdrop for a piece. “The more creative the better,” she adds.

Pathways Book Project community discussion will take place on Zoom on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 7 pm. Zoom opens at 6:30. To attend, or to submit a proposal of work for the book or virtual gallery, email pathwaysartsmv@gmail.com, or call the Pathways team at 508-645-9098, to arrange a time to talk to review your project. Deadline for submissions is March 1.