Oak Bluffs: Community services

United States history that I never imagined or wanted to view took place this week in our beloved country. I guess the only way I can describe the emotions I felt when I witnessed the riots that took place in Washington, D.C., over the weekend is disappointment, extreme disappointment. Disagreement is one thing but acting like children only much more violently than they ever would, and causing such injury with actions and words, is despicable. When we were very young, we were told to be good losers and good winners. I guess the leader of our country missed that lesson. When his words helped to instigate riots, deaths, and illegal actions, he chose to pour oil on a fire to ignite it further instead of on rough seas to calm them. Some braver individuals have stepped out of the fray to speak calmly and protest his actions. More must do so, and those actions must have consequences.

Let’s use our voices for peace, honesty, and no more division of this country.

It is sometimes hard to find the good when all this has happened. But I can still be grateful for all the people who still manage a smile and friendly wave, offer help when needed while often having to brave the frontlines of the pandemic when giving us the essential services we need. Thank you, and stay safe.

Grab and go meals are available at the Oak Bluffs School from 12 to 1 pm Monday through Friday. If possible please pre-order by calling the school at 508-693-095, and you will also be given instructions for pick-up.

The Vineyard Playhouse will be offering their Poetry Cafes through April 2021. You may find when on their website: mvplayhouse.org/theater/2021/01/poetry-january-2021.

The Island-wide Youth Collaborative will sponsor a free youth dental clinic at the Family Resource Center on the MVCS campus In Oak Bluffs on Saturday, Jan. 16, from 9 am to 4 pm. Youth ages 9 through 18 are eligible. The clinic will be held by Polished Teeth and will include cleaning, sealants, fluoride varnishing, and dental referrals. For an appointment and more information, email ellengould@polishedteeth.com or call 508-237-5378.

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services invites fathers to join in via Zoom, the 11-week series “Nurturing Fathers,” an early childhood program. The series will run on Wednesdays from 7 to 8:30 pm on the following dates: Jan. 20, 27, Feb. 3, 10, 17, and 24, and March 3, 10, 17, 24, and 30. Materials will be provided. Pre-registration is required. For more information and to register, call 508 687-9182 or email mvfamilycenter@g-mail.com. Through this program fathers will learn effective skills for healthy family relationships and child development.

The First Congregational Church of West Tisbury began their 2021 pre-reserved community take-out and delivery meals program on Wednesday, Jan. 13. Pre-reserved meals will be served by take-out and delivery each Wednesday from 5 pm to 6 pm throughout the winter. Interested diners should complete the pre-reservation form (found on their website: wtcongregationalchurch.org/communitysuppers) before 5 pm on Monday in the week they wish to begin. Meals will only be served by pre-reservation. Diners can sign up for meals by the month or for the whole winter. Call the church office at 508-693-2842 for more information.

On Jan. 16, from 11 am to 12 noon, our Oak Bluffs library is offering a virtual class taught by instructor Christina Montoya in Suelta Cubana, a form of Salsa dancing from Cuba that is danced without a partner. It commonly incorporates various forms and styles of Cuban dance, including Afro-Cuban traditions and more recently, elements of African American urban dance styles. In collaboration with Slough Farm, instructor Christina Montoya will lead the class virtually on Zoom. Call the library at 508-693-3366 for information regarding access codes and information needed to view this class.

The Oak Bluffs Council on Aging building may be closed to the public but director Rose Cogliano wishes everyone to know that she is still reachable for assistance by phone. The phone number for the center is 508-693-2896, and Rose will reach out to you to assist you in any matter that you need.

Enjoy your week. Peace.

