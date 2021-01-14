Dupon changes lawyers

For reasons that weren’t described in court, Zachary Dupon has switched to a new attorney. Dupon, the 25-year-old Oak Bluffs man charged with motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation in the head-on collision death of Emma Hall, was initially represented by Vineyard Haven attorney Casey Dobel.

On Thursday, Dupon’s new attorney, Rachel Self, came before Edgartown District Court Judge Benjamin Barnes remotely on behalf of her client. Dupon was also present via a link to the Dukes County Jail.

Self, an Edgartown immigration and trial lawyer, was featured in The Times in June regarding medical passage woes she and her partner had with the Steamship Authority. Judge Barnes entertained a brief discussion of motions Self filed and set the next court date for Jan. 25. Self requested Dupon be present in the courtroom.

Dupon is being held after his bail was revoked in another case involving a drug charge. He is required to serve 90 days before he will be eligible to make bail $12,000 bail set on the motor vehicle homicide charge.

Dupon is accused of driving at speeds of up to 70 mph when he passed vehicles on Beach Road. The SUV he was driving slammed into the driver’s side of Hall’s vehicle, killing her and injuring two passengers.