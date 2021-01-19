Hospital reports 18 new COVID cases since Friday

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 over the long weekend.

As of Monday afternoon, the hospital has conducted 11,436 tests for COVID-19 since March. Of those, 510 have tested positive, 10,915 negative, and 11 are pending results.

There are currently two patients hospitalized with COVID-19. The hospital reported that one of the two patients reported hospitalized on Wednesday was discharged on Friday. Another patient was admitted on Saturday. Both patients are in “good condition” according to communications specialist Marissa Lefebvre.

On Jan. 12, the hospital sent a patient in “serious condition” off-Island by MedFlight. There have been four total COVID-19-related transfers since the pandemic began.

The boards of health have not released a report since Friday. The hospital updates its testing report daily.

In an expanded report Friday, the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health reported that there are 91 active cases of COVID-19 on the Island. Each of those active cases was an individual that tested positive between Jan. 3 and Jan. 15.

As of Friday, TestMV has conducted 30,209 tests since June. Of those, 209 have tested positive, 29,009 negative, and 991 are pending results.

The town of Aquinnah has conducted 388 tests, of which one has come back positive, 375 negative, and 12 pending results.

The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) reported two new cases Friday for a total of four since testing began at the tribe.

Individuals may be tested more than once to confirm illness or to be released from isolation. This can result in a discrepancy between the number of positive individuals and the number of positive tests reported.

Since March, there have been 724 cases of COVID-19 reported on Martha’s Vineyard. The vast majority of those cases were reported in the past two months, when the Island’s first cluster of cases was linked to a wedding in October. Since then, the Island has seen 635 cases of COVID-19 — almost seven times 89 cases reported on the Island between when testing began in March and Oct. 25.

In addition to the wedding cluster, which reported eight cases, clusters at Cronig’s Market with 19 cases and a Bible study group with 11 cases have also been reported.

On Monday, the state reported 3,224 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state’s seven day average of percent positivity has dropped to 5.91 percent after several weeks of being above eight percent. There are an estimated 98,750 active cases statewide. There were 52 new deaths, for a total of 13,424 COVID-19 deaths since March.