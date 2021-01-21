So you want to be a leader?

Long-time Aquinnah selectman Jim Newman won’t seek reelection when his term expires this spring. But while Newman is stepping away, four Island candidates — Arthur Smadbeck of Edgartown, William Rossi of Chilmark, Jim Rogers of Tisbury, and Skipper Manter of West Tisbury — all told The Times they plan to seek reelection.

Two Oak Bluffs incumbents — Jason Balboni and Greg Coogan — remain undecided.

“I’ve been doing this for 18 years,” Newman said, “and I want to go in a different direction with how I spend my time going forward.”

Thus, community members who plan to participate in the election will not be running against the incumbent. The election is set to take place on the second Tuesday of May, May 11. Interested parties can pick up their nomination papers now from the town clerk and must return them no later than March 15.

Smadbeck, who has served in Edgartown for nearly 26 years, is running for reelection. April 15 is the current date set for the election, and community members seeking to run against Smadbeck can return nomination papers by Feb. 25.

The incumbent board member in Chilmark, Rossi said he plans to run. “Being a selectman has become a part of what I do,” Rossi said, “and I don’t want to end my term during COVID and not be able to meet with people personally.” He also emphasized his desire to continue working on numerous projects he has begun, including the fire house and Tri-Town Ambulance proposal, and see them through to completion. For those interested in running for selectman in Chilmark, nomination paperwork is available now and should be returned no later than March 10. The election is currently set to take place on April 28.

Rogers, who is finishing his first term on the Tisbury select board, said he is also planning to run for reelection. “I want to keep working on the things I’ve been working on,” he said. “I enjoy the job and want to continue.” The election date is usually set for early May and nomination papers due around April 27. However, the town has not set a firm date for either and will likely make the decision on Jan. 26 at the select board meeting.

The West Tisbury election is set for April 13. Nomination papers are also available now through the town clerk and are due back by Feb. 25. Incumbent Skipper Manter, who’s up for reelection this spring, is also planning to run again and stated his enthusiasm about being back on the ballot.

There are two selectmen in Oak Bluffs whose seats are up for reelection in the spring election. Balboni and Coogan both said they’ve not yet made a decision on whether to run. This spring marks the end of Balboni’s first term on the board and he told The Times he is considering a run for a second term. Coogan, who is completing his 18th year on the board, said he is undecided about running for another term. The Oak Bluffs election is scheduled for April 13 with nomination papers due Feb. 25.