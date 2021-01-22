Healthcare workers invited to get away from it all

The Nobnocket Boutique Inn in Vineyard Haven wants to show its gratitude and support to New England’s frontline workers. In order to recognize the tireless efforts of medical personnel across the region who have treated, nursed, and comforted COVID-19 patients for almost a year, the Inn is offering a 50 percent discount off any stay booked for this June.

“This is our way of paying back the heroic people who have been putting themselves at risk every day for the past 12 months,” Simon Hunton, owner of the Inn, told The Times. “They can have a little time off on the Vineyard and enjoy some discounted R&R”

Frontline workers who want to take the hotel up on its offer can call to make a reservation. A hospital ID is required at check-in.

“We can’t thank them enough,” said Hunton.