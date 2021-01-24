Barbara Patrick Jones, 62, died on Jan. 20, 2021, at Massachusetts General Hospital, the beloved wife of William F. Jones of Oak Bluffs.

A celebration of her life will be held in May, with details and a complete obituary to follow in another edition of this paper.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Island Food Pantry, P.O. Box 1874, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or the Red Stocking Fund, P.O. Box 600, Edgartown, MA 02539. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.