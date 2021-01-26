Barbara Patrick Jones died on Jan. 20, 2012, in the Phillips House at Massachusetts General Hospital, after a courageous, eight-year struggle with ovarian cancer. Her husband Bill was at her side.

Barbara was known for her genuine, caring nature, whether that be in the classroom, in line at the Post Office, or when walking with Bill and their beloved golden retriever Annbelle. She was at her happiest spending time with grand girls Shealyn and Jocelyn Smyth. Nana always had a project for the girls to tackle, a snack to prepare, or a beach basket to fill.

Barbara was born in Queens, New York, in 1958, to Donald H. Patrick and Carole Patrick (Avery). She graduated from Bedminster Raritan High School in 1976, and Slippery Rock University in 1980 with a B. A. in education. After a short period of time teaching in New Jersey, Barbara began teaching at the Oak Bluffs School, where she remained for the next 30 years. While she taught both special education and second grade, her true calling was teaching first grade, for the second half of her career. She loved seeing emerging readers develop love of language and the written word. Beyond that, she was dedicated to helping each student feel valued and loved.

Barbara and Bill were married in 1989, when they realized they were true soulmates who simply wanted to be together. A shared love of teaching created the start of a bond that would never be broken. The two loved spending every moment together, gardening in their beautiful flower beds, walking their dogs, toiling at house projects, rooting for the Red Sox or Green Bay Packers, or just relaxing on the back deck. One of Barbara’s favorite pastimes was her love of organizing homes and decorating. Friends, and later clients, as part of their property caretaking business, were constantly seeking advice from her. Barbara was always willing to jump in and help.

Barbara is survived by her devoted husband Bill, her mother Carole Patrick, her brothers Donald Patrick and wife Kim, Douglas Patrick and wife Lynn, and Steven Patrick and wife Pam; her beloved stepchildren Jeremy Jones and wife Annie Parsons, Jen Smyth and husband Pete, and Christopher Jones and wife Raisa, four step-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Donald H. Patrick. Along with family, she is mourned by the hundreds of children she taught, cherished colleagues, and friends.

Barbara’s wish as the cancer advanced in the last few months was that her life be celebrated and not mourned. With that in mind, a gathering will be held in the spring, or whenever it is safe to join together again. It will be a time of raising a glass to honor a woman who touched so many lives in her quiet and loving style. Memorial contributions may be made to the Food Pantry, the Red Stocking Fund, or the Island Cancer Support Group.

For online guestbook and information, visit ccgfuneralhome.com.