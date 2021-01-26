Town to demolish building, possibly site temporary classrooms

A parcel with a dilapidated 19th century home situated across the street from the Tisbury School may be where temporary classrooms are located, when and if a $55 million addition, renovation, and temporary relocation project is approved by voters. The home on that property was ordered razed.

Tisbury select board chair Jim Rogers told The Times negotiations with the owners of the EduComp building on State Road have stalled, and the focus is now on the West William Street property for pupil relocation. Rogers said the town requested permission to send an engineer into the EduComp Building to assess its condition, and the owners won’t allow that without an offer first. That’s something the town isn’t interested in doing, he said. He confirmed the 55 West William St. property would be leveled.

Previously that home was considered architecturally significant by former Tisbury building inspector Ken Barwick, who argued against its demolition in 2017. At that time the property was under consideration by Island Housing Trust for an affordable housing site. That never came to pass, and Tisbury acquired the property.

Tisbury Historic Commission chair Harold Chapdeliane, who also serves as the chair of the school building committee, said the commission authorized the demolition of the home previously, but only in the context of an affordable housing project. On Oct. 20, Tisbury building commissioner Ross Seavey issued a condemnation and teardown order for the house because part of the roof and some floors inside had collapsed. Seavey said a demolition date hasn’t been set, as money to pay a contractor hasn’t been appropriated yet. He expects something will appear on the annual town meeting warrant.

The price tag won’t be cheap, he surmised, because of asbestos disposal costs. Since the home was never surveyed, he said, the commonwealth will automatically designate all debris as asbestos-bearing material that will require special demolition disposal procedures. Seavey said Tisbury DPW director and facilities manager Kirk Mettel is seeking quotes, and will place a sum on the 2021 warrant. Mettel couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.