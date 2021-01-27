West Tisbury Police seek public’s help

West Tisbury Police have received reports of a suspicious motorist attempting to pick up minor female pedestrians. The first report indicates on Jan. 24 in the vicinity of Island Farms Road and Oak Knoll Road at about 3 pm a woman drove up to two juveniles and asked if they wanted a ride.

“The woman is described as follows: a middle-aged white female (late 20’s to late 30’s) with dark curly hair, operating a white boxy style SUV possibly a Jeep,” a release states.

While investigating the incident, West Tisbury Police learned a similar occurrence happened to a lone juvenile female in the same general area a week earlier.

The West Tisbury Elementary and Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School have been notified as well as the Island’s superintendent of schools.

“Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Detective [Nikolaj] Wojtkielo at 508-693-0020, wtpd@wt-pd.com, or our anonymous tip line (508) 684-8210,” a release states.