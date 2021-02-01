Car strikes tree on Middle Road

Updated 1:15 pm

A single vehicle accident on Middle Road midday Monday sent one person to the hospital with unspecified injuries. The call came in at about 11:50 am, according to Chilmark Fire Chief Jeremy Bradshaw. Chilmark’s fire and police departments responded along with West Tisbury Police and Tri-Town Ambulance. Middle Road in the rough vicinity of Mermaid Farm was closed for a short period. Road conditions, which were slick, may have played a role in the crash, but a cause for the accident wasn’t immediately disclosed by Chilmark Police.

Updated with more details.