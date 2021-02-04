SSA employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee assigned to the Steamship Authority’s MV Nantucket ferry has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an SSA press release.

The SSA is not disclosing the employee’s name or position within the company to ensure their private health information remains confidential. Due to their typical work duties, the employee was unlikely to have any prolonged exposure with the public during their work hours, according to the release.

“The employee last worked on the MV Nantucket on the watch that began with the 1:15 pm trip leaving Woods Hole on Sunday, January 31, 2021, and ending with the trip arriving in Woods Hole at 12:45 pm on Monday, February 1, 2021,” the release states. “The employee subsequently felt ill and received a test for COVID-19; after receiving the positive test result late Wednesday, February 3, 2021, the employee immediately notified the Authority.”

Testing of SSA employees on the Nantucket who are considered close contacts with the affected employee is being coordinated by the Barnstable County health department and Cape Cod Healthcare.

No operational changes or interruptions are anticipated as a result of this incident, the release states.