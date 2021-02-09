Cape Poge hearing set for Feb. 23

Edgartown will hold a public hearing on the proposed Cape Poge restrictions on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 4 pm.

The marine advisory committee has suggested a temporary ban on anchoring in Cape Poge amid concerns about the pond’s wildlife and a surge in recreational boating. In a Nov. 17 meeting, the Edgartown planning board approved a one-year moratorium on anchoring in the area, but a ban has to come from town selectmen.

The marine advisory committee, harbormaster, shellfish warden, and the Trustees of Reservation will all be in attendance.