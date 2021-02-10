Antone A. Bettencourt (“Tony”), 78, of Edgartown, passed away on Feb. 9, 2021. He was the former chief of the Edgartown Fire Department.

Tony will be laid to rest at the New West Side Cemetery in Edgartown. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Visiting Nurse Association of Cape Cod – Hospice, online at support.givetocapecodhealth.org/donate. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper.

For online guestbook and information, visit ccgfuneralhome.com.