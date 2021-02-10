Oak Bluffs: Library programs

Snow, ice, cold and colder as we progress into the second week in February. The view from the inside where I am warmed by the wood stove, is beautiful but I know that those who must work outside or travel to work through the slippery, cold streets do not share my admiration. The birds are loving it, if the flocks at the feeder and suet cage are a measure of that, and the dog Chance thinks it is on par with swimming in the ocean in the summer, as he runs and rolls around in the snowbanks.

And for some good news, I am now out of quarantine along with my grandson as we served our time. How blest we were that we did not feel ill during our bout with the virus and did not pass it on to anyone.

February is Black History Month and we are fortunate to have access to many sources that are knowledgeable. I have learned so much from reading these history reports that I never had brought to my attention before. Thank goodness this history has also expanded as a subject in the schools. It has been hidden for too long.

Grab-and-go meals are still available at the Oak Bluffs School from noon to 1 pm. If possible, please call the school at 508-693-0951 to preorder and get instructions for pick up.

The fifth grade at our school is holding a sweet fundraiser for their Shenandoah trip. You may purchase a box of Enchanted Chocolate covered Oreos for $10. Each box contains four of these treats and will be on sale through Friday, or until the supply lasts. Contact Erin Pacheco at epacheco@mvyps.org, or any participating fifth grader will help you with your purchase.

A workshop in basic rights in special education for parents and professionals, will be presented by the Federation for Children with Special Needs on Feb. 17, from 5 to 7 pm. To get the link for this Zoom meeting or for any questions, please contact Hope MacLeod at 508-693-1033, ext. 136 or Nancy Dugan at 508-693-2007, ext. 20.

The YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard is accepting registrations for their summer 2021 program, Camp Kindness. The camp is open to all children ages kindergarten through age 12. The camp offers four two-week sessions. For costs and to register call the Y at 508 696-7171.

Daily from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm visit our Oak Bluffs library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/illuminateob to see the latest Black History Month book recommendation from a member of our community.

From 1 to 2 pm you may participate in the Tackle Technology Fridays during February to learn about OBPL’s virtual resources with reference librarian, Nina Ferry. Drop in, bring your devices, ask questions, or just listen. Topics vary and include using your library card from home and accessing resources on their website.

On Feb. 16 from 7 to 8 pm, the All Ages Cooking Club invites you to make any recipe using this month’s ingredient, which is cauliflower, save the recipe, and join in on Zoom to share and compare. Eating on camera is encouraged. Please call the library to obtain the link to participate. And the library Online Book Club will discuss “Nation,” by Terry Pratchett. The book is available in print in the libraries or online to participate in the discussion, which will take place on Feb. 18 from 2 to 3 pm, call the library for the link.

The Oak Bluffs town report of 1922 shows how much the services provided by our public library have evolved over the past 99 years. In 1922, the librarian reported that circulation output for the year was 6,502 books, 32 books were purchased for $20.93, $9.31 for electric bills, a few sundry supplies and altogether the cost of running the library for the year was $147.25. Now in 2021, we have different needs and constantly changing technology that the library has kept pace with.

We send birthday smiles to Simone Davis and my granddaughter-in-law, Melissa Kallagher, on Feb. 12, Tory Pasqualino on the 13th, Susan Christopher on the 14th, brothers Eric and Michael deBettencourt and Loraine Mavro on the 15th. Kathy Farrissey and Father Michael Nagel on the 16th, and Carrie Tankard and Joel Rebello on the 18th.

Stay safe, wear masks, be kind and helpful and remember all those you love on Sunday, Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day.

Peace.

