Patient Gateway email does not affect Martha’s Vineyard

An email sent out by Patient Gateway stating that Mass General Brigham is suspending its vaccine program does not apply to patients at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

In an email Friday morning, hospital communications specialist Marissa Lefevbre wrote that while Vineyard patients may receive the message, there are no changes to the hospital’s sign up process and individuals should continue to sign up for vaccines if eligible. Hospital officials have said they expect to vaccinate all individuals 75 and older who want the shot by the end of next week.

“Whether you are a patient or not, there are no changes to our sign-up process to receive the vaccine,” Lefevbre wrote. “We will continue to receive vaccine supply from the state, because we are recognized by the Department of Public Health as a rural vaccine delivery site. We apologize for any misunderstanding the Patient Gateway message may have created.”

Mass General Brigham is the parent company of Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

The message, from MGB chief patient experience and equity officer Tom Sequist, was sent out to those using Patient Gateway stated that no new vaccination appointments could be scheduled at MGB clinics. The email stated that those with appointments would continue as scheduled for first and second doses.