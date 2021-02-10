70 percent of Island’s 75-plus to be vaccinated by end of week

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital expects to vaccinate 70 percent of the Island’s 75-and-older population by the end of this week.

The hospital’s vaccine clinics have been running smoothly, according to hospital president and chief executive officer Denise Schepici. She stressed that individuals do not need to be hospital patients to receive a vaccine. She said the challenge all providers are facing is vaccine supply. Vaccine clinics began Monday, and will continue through Saturday this week.

Phase two of the state’s vaccine rollout, which started on Feb. 1, includes and begins with individuals 75 years and older. Hospital patients can sign up through Patient Gateway. Nonhospital patients can fill out an attestation form from the state’s website. Visit mass.gov/lists/covid-19-vaccine-attestation-form-translations to access the form.

The state has set up a call center for individuals 75 and older without access to the internet or who are unable to schedule their appointment online. They can call toll-free, 211, or 877-211-6277 for assistance.

The hospital is scheduling its oldest patients first, per the latest guidance from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health in phase two, group one, which are individuals 75 years and older.

The hospital has administered 702 doses to those 75 years old and older, which is 35 percent of the Island’s total. By the end of this week, the hospital expects to administer 700 more doses to the over-75 community. Seguin said the hospital expects to finish first-dose vaccinations of those 75 and older by the end of next week.

The hospital has also administered 738 doses to Island first responders and community healthcare workers.

With the hospital vaccine rollout running like a “well-oiled machine,” Schepici said, she’d like to get vaccines administered to the next group of eligible individuals in phase two — those ages 65 and older, those with two or more comorbidities, and staff and residents in low-income and affordable senior housing — but the hospital has not yet received permission or guidance from the state.

“If we have extra [vaccines], we’re going to make a push to get going,” Schepici said.

The cluster of seven hospital employees that tested positive for COVID-19 are doing well, according to Claire Seguin, chief operating officer and chief nurse. Three of those employees are back at work, and no hospital patients have been exposed.

Seguin said the vaccine becomes effective after the second dose, but varies depending on the person.

“A person who has been fully vaccinated and has had the time for the body to accept the vaccine may no longer be at risk for the severe effects of the virus, but that person can still be a carrier of the virus,” Seguin said.

There are three patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Two of the patients are in good condition, and the other is in fair condition.

Seguin said the patients in good condition generally require less medical intervention than those in fair condition, who may require more oxygen and monitoring.

The number of new cases on the Island has declined somewhat in the past two weeks, with 30 cases reported last week, 30 the week before that, and 48 the week before that. The most recent spike in cases came after the Christmas holiday, when the Island saw 173 new cases of COVID-19 between Jan. 4 and 15.

Schepici said she is concerned with the February school break, which begins Feb. 22, and doesn’t want people to have a false sense of security.

“We’ve got to take care; people are going to want to get together, kids are home,” Schepici said. “We will see a rise, we will see an increase.”

Schepici also mentioned the community forum being held on the Island Friday to discuss vaccines. She said there’s been confusion around the vaccine, and she wants to inform the public about what the hospital is doing. “We’re pretty much going to keep it open for questions,” Schepici said.

At the state level, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday that younger caretakers who accompany residents ags 75 and older to mass vaccination sites will be eligible to get vaccines. All of those sites are off-Island.

The companion appointments will be made available beginning Feb. 11. Any caregiver who is supporting an individual over the age of 75 will be able to sign up for a shot.

“Any caregiver is eligible to receive the vaccine at the same site as their 75-year-old partner,” Governor Charlie Baker said at a press conference Wednesday. “This includes a family member or friend who is supporting someone who is 75 years or older.”

The hope, according to secretary of health and human services Marylou Sudders, is that the new eligibility will encourage more 75-year-old residents to get vaccines at mass vaccination sites.

“Someone who’s taking an older adult, a trusted companion, a caregiver, a family member with someone who is 75 or older will be vaccinated in tandem, to bring an extra level of comfort to those who may be hesitant or don’t want to bother a loved one to book an appointment,” Sudders said.

The new companion appointments are designated only for mass vaccination sites such as Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park. Martha’s Vineyard Hospital is a state-designated vaccination site, but not a mass vaccination site.

Restrictions eased

Following several weeks of reduced hospitalizations, fewer new cases of COVID-19, and lower positivity rates, restaurants, museums, and gyms are allowed to have up to 40 percent capacity.

In addition to restaurants, retail, and gyms, other businesses allowed to go to 40 percent capacity include driving schools and libraries. Movie theaters will also be allowed 40 percent capacity, but are limited to 50 people per theater. Capacity for offices, houses of worship, and hair salons will also rise from 25 percent to 40 percent. The increased capacity went into effect Monday at 5 am.

Baker’s 25 percent capacity restriction went into effect on Dec. 26. Even with eased capacity restrictions, Baker is still keeping indoor gatherings limited to 10 people, and outdoor gatherings to 25 people.

Aside from a rush after Christmas, Green Room manager Belinda Ritchie told The Times, capacity restrictions have not been a huge issue for the store. This past weekend, the store had a brief moment where capacity was maxed out, but Ritchie said it was only for a moment. “It’s still fairly quiet, but it’s been steady,” she said.

Heather Neil, co-owner of the B-Strong gym in Oak Bluffs, said the gym has been overly affected by the 25 percent to 40 percent capacity, due to the gym’s size. She said the gym limits the people allowed in to six. “Overall, things are OK, but we’re just looking for things to get a little bit back to normal,” Neil said.

Richard Paradise, executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Film Society, told The Times in an email the Film Society is at a 40-seat maximum, despite being allowed 50 seats. The theater has not had a screening with more than 20 people since last October, and the average audience for its winter screenings has been two to four people.

“Past year has been very challenging to say the least — our entire business model changed — we were down 75 percent in earned revenue for the entire 2020 versus 2019. We’ve had added costs of cleaning and other COVID protocols,” Paradise wrote in part.

The Film Society has pivoted to meet its mission of films, education, and events. The organization created a film streaming platform for people at home, a free online YouTube educational workshop on film literacy, provided filmmaker Q and As through Zoom, and still held film festivals online and in person.

“We are blessed to have a community of film overs and Film Society members who support our missions, so our donations in 2020 increased significantly to allow us to stay open and keep our staff fully employed,” Paradise wrote.